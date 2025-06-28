Shane Vansaghi News: Another quality pick for Philly

Vansaghi was the 48th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

It sure seems as if every NHL team is constantly talking about getting bigger and stronger, and when you take that into account, it's easy to see why Vansaghi went at this point in the draft. The St. Louis native recently completed his freshman season at Michigan State, posting six goals and 16 points in 37 games. There's very little flash-and-dash to Vansaghi's game. He plays hard, wins board battles, and uses his size (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) to carve out offensive space down low. Vansaghi's long-term upside is directly tied to making further improvements with his puck play. The size and effort will always be there.