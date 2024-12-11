Shayne Gostisbehere News: Stays hot with goal

Gostisbehere scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Gostisbehere opened the scoring at 4:26 of the first period. The defenseman has two goals and nine assists over his last eight games, with seven of those 11 points coming on the power play. The 31-year-old has been a good fit for the Hurricanes this season, racking up six goals, 25 points (17 on the power play), 55 shots on net, 25 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 28 appearances.