Shea Theodore News: Playmaking maestro in shootout loss

Theodore notched four assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Theodore had a hand in all of the Golden Knights' scoring plays in this game. He has a goal and nine assists during his current five-game point streak, and he's earned a power-play point in four of those contests. Overall, Theodore is up to 43 points -- surpassing his total from 47 outings in the 2023-24 regular season -- while adding 90 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 46 games in 2024-25. Theodore also has a career-best 17 power-play points this season.