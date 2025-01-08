Simon Edvinsson News: Generates helper Tuesday

Edvinsson logged an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Edvinsson briefly left the contest but was able to return, finishing with 18:15 of ice time. The 21-year-old defenseman has two points over six outings since he missed three games due to an upper-body injury. Edvinsson has emerged as a top-four blueliner this year, producing 15 points, 44 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 36 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 36 appearances. He's no fantasy superstar yet, but he has the tools to be one of those reliable all-around types for years to come.