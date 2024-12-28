Simon Edvinsson News: Scores in return from injury

Edvinsson deposited an even-strength goal on his only shot in Friday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.

Edvinsson closed out the scoring with his fourth goal of the campaign in the final stanza of the defeat. The 6-foot-6 blueliner was activated off injured reserve ahead of Friday's contest after missing three games due to an upper-body injury. Edvinsson is a player worth monitoring going forward -- he's second among defensemen in scoring on Detroit behind only Moritz Seider. On the season, the 21-year-old Edvinsson has contributed four goals and 14 points through 31 appearances.