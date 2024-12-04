Simon Edvinsson News: Two helpers against Boston

Edvinsson collected two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The young blueliner had a hand in Lucas Raymond tallies in the first and third periods. It's the second multi-point performance in the last five games for Edvinsson, but he was held off the scoresheet entirely in the other three contests. The sixth overall pick in the 2021 Draft is still trying to develop some consistency, but he's had a strong start to his first full season in the NHL, producing three goals and 12 points in 24 contests while adding 46 blocked shots, 32 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-5 rating.