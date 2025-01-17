Spencer Knight News: Makes relief appearance

Knight stopped all four shots he faced in relief of Sergei Bobrovsky in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Knight wasn't tested much in 22:02 of ice time. The Red Wings scored an empty-netter while Knight was pulled for an extra attacker. For the season, Knight is 8-6-1 with a 2.60 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 17 appearances. He hasn't had much of a chance to steal playing time, but Bobrovsky has a poor 1-4-1 record over six outings in January, so this could be Knight's best chance to claim a larger share of the crease.