Spencer Knight News: Shines in season finale

Knight saved 34 of 37 shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Knight was excellent Tuesday as he allowed just one goal at even strength early in the first period. After the Senators scored two power-play goals in the second period, Knight tended a clean final frame before the Blackhawks would take the win early in the extra period. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder wraps up the season with a 17-16-3 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. Knight posted 72 saves across his last two starts. He has one year left in his current contract, making him the safe bet to be the game-one starter for Chicago next season.