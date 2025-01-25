Stuart Skinner News: Strong play continues

Skinner made 39 saves in a 3-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Skinner had an easy first period with just five shots, but Alex Tuch ripped one off his glove late in that frame to put Buffalo up. The Sabres turned up the heat in the second and third frames, but Jiri Kulich was the only guy to beat Skinner, and it took a man advantage to solve him. Skinner is 6-3-0 in his last nine starts, allowing 19 goals and posting a .922 save percentage. Even with this strong run, Skinner's save percentage this season remains low at .902, which could make him an intriguing buy-low candidate despite his improved play.