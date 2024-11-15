Tage Thompson Injury: Lands on injured reserve
Thompson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Thompson was already ruled out for Saturday's game in Philadelphia. He'll be eligible to return as soon as Wednesday versus the Kings, and it was previously reported he's likely to travel with the Sabres for their three-game trip through California. Jiri Kulich was called up to take Thompson's roster spot for now.
