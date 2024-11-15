Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Thompson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Thompson was already ruled out for Saturday's game in Philadelphia. He'll be eligible to return as soon as Wednesday versus the Kings, and it was previously reported he's likely to travel with the Sabres for their three-game trip through California. Jiri Kulich was called up to take Thompson's roster spot for now.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now