Tage Thompson Injury: Not ruled out Wednesday

Thompson (lower body) practiced with the team Monday and may still be an option against the Kings on Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Thompson's return would see him instantly reclaim a top-six role while also seeing power-play minutes. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old center had scored in four straight contests, giving him 11 goals in 16 contests this season. At that rate, Thompson will cruise to a second 40-goal campaign, having last reached that threshold back in 2022-23.