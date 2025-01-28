Tage Thompson News: Ten points in last seven games
Thompson scored a hat trick and had an assist in a 7-2 win over the Bruins on Tuesday.
Thompson and J.J. Peterka both notched hatties. They are the first pair of Sabres to record a hat trick in the same game since Derek Roy and Derek Stafford did it on Jan. 18, 2008 in a 10-1 win over the Atlanta Thrashers. Thompson has 10 points, including six goals, and 26 shots in his last seven games. And he's finally on the edge of a point-per-game pace (44, including 25 goals, in 45 games). Thompson is on pace to top 40 goals this season.
