NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, March 12

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
Published on March 12, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Tage Thompson Over 0.5 Goals at Detroit - 7:30 p.m. ET

Thompson has found the back of the net in four of the last five games and is rolling offensively with 33 goals in 57 appearances this year. The Wings are going to utilize trade-deadline addition Petr Mrazek between the pipes Wednesday, and while he should be behind a better team down the stretch, Mrazek is still sporting a 3.46 GAA in his 33 games this year. 

Dylan Guenther Over 3.0 Shots vs. Anaheim - 10:00 p.m. ET

Since returning from a long-term injury, Guenther has recorded three or more shots in nine of his last 12 outings while averaging 4.4 shots over that stretch. Meanwhile, the Ducks are allowing 32.2 shots per game, the most in the NHL this season. All that to say, this is a prime opportunity for Guenther to continue racking up shots. 

Alex Killorn Over 1.5 Shots at Utah - 10:00 p.m. ET

Killorn has been putting plenty of rubber on net of late, recording 10 shots over his previous three outings. Utah hasn't been as leaky defensively as the Ducks, conceding 28.0 shots per game this year, but Utah is still in the bottom half of the league in shots allowed per game, so there should be more than enough chances for Killorn to shoot the puck. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
