Tanner Jeannot Injury: Recovering from groin injury

Jeannot missed the final 12 games of the regular season and all six of the team's playoff outings due to a groin injury, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site on Monday.

Jeannot might have been an option to return to the lineup had the Kings advanced to the second round. Following the team's elimination from postseason play, he should be ready for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. The 27-year-old forward is eligible for unrestricted free agency in July. Jeannot accounted for seven goals, 13 points, 56 shots on net, 211 hits and 89 PIM across 67 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.