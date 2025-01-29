NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Jan. 29

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Tanner Jeannot Over 3 Hits at Florida - 7:00 p.m. ET

I've seen some decent results in recent editions of this article when bringing up hits, so we are going to start there today as well. Like Monday's article, we'd prefer if the line here was 2.5 hits, but I'll still back the over with the push in play. Over his last 14 games, Jeannot has missed this mark just twice -- though it's been a push in five of those outings are well. Still, that's more likely than not and worth backing.

Matt Boldy Over 3.5 Shots at Toronto - 7:00 p.m. ET

If you want to play this safer, the Boldy Goblin is at 2.5, a threshold he has hit in five of his last six games, but I prefer the extra payout here from the Demon at 3.5. The reason? It's Boldy who figures to move up to the first-line spot in place of the injured Kirill Kaprizov (lower body). In the three games in which Kaprizov played, Boldy averaged 16:30 of ice time. In the month prior to that when Kaprizov was out, that ice time jumped to 21:24 with Boldy averaging 3.9 shots per game.

Clayton Keller Over 0.5 Goals vs. Pittsburgh - 9:30 p.m. ET

Keller has been hot of late, scoring in four of his last five outings, so we'll back the Demon play here and take him to find the back of the net versus a Penguins squad that is giving up 3.60 goals per game this year, second-most in the NHL. If you prefer a safe Goblin option, Keller to get at least a point is certainly in play considering he is on a seven-game point streak, or go Demon at over 1.5 points, which the winger has done in four of those seven outings. All that to say, find a way to back Keller in this game.

