Tanner Jeannot News: Secures assist in win

Jeannot notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

The helper was just the second point of the season for Jeannot, who hasn't done much in a bottom-six role. He is adding his usual physicality with 47 hits and 21 PIM over 14 contests, but there's little scoring upside in his game. Jeannot should at least see steady playing time, giving him modest fantasy appeal in banger leagues.