Tanner Pearson News: Strikes early in blowout win

Pearson scored a goal on two shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Pearson has two goals and three assists over his last four games. The 32-year-old winger remains in a bottom-six role, but he could get a boost in the quality of his linemates now that William Karlsson is healthy and playing on the third line. Pearson has six points, nine shots on net, nine hits and a plus-5 rating over nine appearances. He's a points-only option for fantasy managers in deeper formats.