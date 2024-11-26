Tanner Pearson News: Tallies again Monday

Pearson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

Pearson has scored in back-to-back games, and he has three points over his last five outings. The 32-year-old winger has been a strong fit in the Golden Knights' bottom six, but that's a role that doesn't lead to the most consistent offense. For the season, he has 10 points, 23 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-6 rating across 22 contests. Vegas is missing three of its regular forwards, but Pearson's place in the lineup should be safe even when they're all available again.