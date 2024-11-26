Tanner Pearson News: Tallies again Monday
Pearson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.
Pearson has scored in back-to-back games, and he has three points over his last five outings. The 32-year-old winger has been a strong fit in the Golden Knights' bottom six, but that's a role that doesn't lead to the most consistent offense. For the season, he has 10 points, 23 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-6 rating across 22 contests. Vegas is missing three of its regular forwards, but Pearson's place in the lineup should be safe even when they're all available again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now