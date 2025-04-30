Taylor Hall News: Agrees to three-year deal

Hall inked a three-year, $9.5 million contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Hall had 18 goals and 42 points across 77 regular-season outings between Chicago and Carolina in 2024-25. He's also provided a goal and three points through five playoff appearances this year. The 33-year-old is unlikely to ever repeat his 93-point 2017-18 campaign, but Hall should be a solid member of the Hurricanes' supporting cast throughout the life of this contract.