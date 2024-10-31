Taylor Hall News: Sends assist Thursday

Hall notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Hall ended a three-game point drought when he helped out on a Tyler Bertuzzi goal in the first period. The 32-year-old Hall is up to four points through 11 outings this season, matching his total from 10 games last year before his campaign was cut short by a knee injury. The winger also has 26 shots on net, six hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in 2024-25. He may be useful in deep fantasy formats, especially those that value shots, but his middle-six role in a weak offense leaves little reason for optimism.