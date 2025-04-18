Fantasy Hockey
Taylor Hall headshot

Taylor Hall News: Supplies two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Hall notched two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

Hall finished the regular season with three points over the last two games to shake off a five-game slump. The 33-year-old winger ended up with a total of 18 goals, 24 assists, 144 shots on net and a minus-14 rating between the Hurricanes and the Blackhawks this season. Look for Hall to play a middle-six role and see some power-play time in the playoffs.

Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
