Taylor Hall News: Tallies in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Hall scored his seventh goal of the season Sunday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Hall put Chicago up 2-1 late in the first period, and he logged two PIM, four shots, one block and a plus-1 rating in 11:21 of ice time. The veteran winger has been productive recently with two goals and two helpers over his last four games -- he had just one assist through the first four games of December. The Alberta native has compiled seven goals (one game-winner), seven helpers, two power-play points, 59 shots, 12 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 30 games.

