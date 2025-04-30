Fantasy Hockey
Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward News: Black Aces promoted from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Ward, Andre Lee, Francesco Pinelli, Jack Studnicka, Caleb Jones and Pheonix Copley were called up from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

Ontario was eliminated from the 2025 Calder Cup playoffs, so there was no reason to keep these players on the minor-league roster. Barring some serious injury issues on the Kings' part, Ward, Lee, Pinelli, Studnicka, Jones and Copley are unlikely to play for Los Angeles during the postseason, but they'll soak up the playoff atmosphere and participate in practices.

