Teddy Blueger Injury: Unavailable Friday

Blueger (illness) won't play Friday versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Blueger was questionable to play earlier in the day, and it looks like he'll have to sit out a game. Max Sasson is projected to enter the lineup for the Canucks, who are now down three of their top four centers as Blueger joins Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (concussion) on the shelf.