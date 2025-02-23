Thatcher Demko Injury: Surfaces on IR

Demko (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko is week-to-week and unavailable for at least the remaining four games of Vancouver's road trip. He has posted a 6-6-3 record with one shutout, a 2.87 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. Due to Demko's absence, Arturs Silovs was the backup behind Kevin Lankinen in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Vegas.