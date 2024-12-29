Thatcher Demko News: Fades late in OT loss

Demko stopped 24 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Seattle.

The Canucks seemed to have the game well in hand when Jake DeBrusk gave them a 4-1 lead early in the third period, but Demko could weather a late storm from the Kraken, surrendering three goals in the final five minutes of regulation before Vince Dunn completed the comeback in OT. Demko has just one regulation loss in six starts since making his season debut earlier this month, but his 2-1-3 record, 3.43 GAA and .879 save percentage indicate he still hasn't regained his pre-injury form.