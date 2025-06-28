Theo Stockselius News: Round 2 selection of Calgary
Stockselius was the 54th overall pick by Calgary in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Stockselius had a big offensive year (22 goals, 51 points in 40 games) playing for a Djurgardens Jr. team alongside multiple high-end draft prospects and his brother, Lucas. He endeared himself to scouts at the World U18's after showing he can still be effective in a depth role. Stockselius has excellent size (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) and average skills across the board. He represents a nice depth addition for Calgary at this stage of the draft. Expect Stockselius to return to his native Sweden for at least the next year or two.
