Theodor Hallquisth News: Swede drafted by Minnesota
Hallquisth was the 52nd overall pick by Minnesota in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A tall (6-foot-2), lanky, right-shot defenseman, Hallquisth had a nice season (22 points in 41 games) for Orebro's U20 Jr. team in his native Sweden despite the fact he didn't turn 18 years of age until mid-June. The No. 10 overall European skater according to NHL Central Scouting, Hallquisth earns high marks for both his mobility and his steadiness in all three zones. A member of Team Sweden at the World U18 Championship, Hallquisth should continue to develop in his home country for at least the next two seasons.
