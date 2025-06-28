Theodor Hallquisth News: Swede drafted by Minnesota

Hallquisth was the 52nd overall pick by Minnesota in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A tall (6-foot-2), lanky, right-shot defenseman, Hallquisth had a nice season (22 points in 41 games) for Orebro's U20 Jr. team in his native Sweden despite the fact he didn't turn 18 years of age until mid-June. The No. 10 overall European skater according to NHL Central Scouting, Hallquisth earns high marks for both his mobility and his steadiness in all three zones. A member of Team Sweden at the World U18 Championship, Hallquisth should continue to develop in his home country for at least the next two seasons.