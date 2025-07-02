Thomas Bordeleau Injury: Heading to New Jersey

Bordeleau (concussion) was traded to the Devils from the Sharks on Wednesday in exchange for Shane Bowers.

Bordeleau made just one NHL appearance for the Sharks during the regular season during the 2024-25 campaign, and he missed the last two games of the year due to a concussion. It seems likely that he'll be ready for the start of training camp this fall, and he'll get a change of scenery after spending the last four seasons in San Jose. The 23-year-old will likely be forced to spend plenty of time in the minors next season.