Thomas Chabot News: Hands out assist

Chabot recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Chabot set up Brady Tkachuk's goal late in the first period. The 27-year-old Chabot is up to three points, 15 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, six hits and a minus-3 rating through six contests. He's been on the second pairing alongside Nick Jensen to begin the season, though with Jake Sanderson getting the first power-play unit reps, Chabot has less scoring upside than he has in previous campaigns.