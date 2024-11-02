Tim Stutzle News: One of each Saturday
Stutzle scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.
Stutzle has two multi-point efforts over his last three games, earning six points in that span. The 22-year-old helped out on a Brady Tkachuk tally in the second period before sealing the win with his empty-netter in the third. Stutzle has offered strong all-around production with six goals, 10 assists, 22 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances. He's earned six of his points on the power play while also seeing time on the top line at even strength.
