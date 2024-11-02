Fantasy Hockey
Tim Stutzle headshot

Tim Stutzle News: One of each Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Stutzle scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Stutzle has two multi-point efforts over his last three games, earning six points in that span. The 22-year-old helped out on a Brady Tkachuk tally in the second period before sealing the win with his empty-netter in the third. Stutzle has offered strong all-around production with six goals, 10 assists, 22 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances. He's earned six of his points on the power play while also seeing time on the top line at even strength.

Tim Stutzle
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
