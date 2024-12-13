Timothy Liljegren News: Records assist Thursday

Liljegren registered an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Liljegren broke a four-game slump, which came on the heels of a four-game point streak for the defenseman. The 25-year-old set up Macklin Celebrini's first tally in Thursday's contest. Liljegren is up to six points, 40 shots on net, 28 hits, 30 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 21 appearances between the Sharks and the Maple Leafs in 2024-25. With San Jose, he has been able to hold onto a top-four role and power-play time.