Timothy Liljegren News: Tallies in runaway win
Liljegren scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.
Liljegren gave the Sharks a 4-2 lead with the second of three Sharks goals in a span of 2:40 early in the third period. This was Liljegren's second tally in 12 outings since he was traded from Toronto. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 22 shots on net, 20 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 13 appearances this season. He looks to have a steady spot in the Sharks' lineup, but he'll need to prove himself more on offense to be an option for most fantasy managers.
