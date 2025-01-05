T.J. Brodie News: Hands out assist in loss

Brodie notched an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Brodie ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old defenseman has been limited to bottom-four minutes for much of the campaign, which further depresses his already-low scoring potential. He's contributed nine points, 16 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 13 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 37 appearances. A lack of offense and insufficient non-scoring production makes Brodie a non-factor in the vast majority of fantasy formats.