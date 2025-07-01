Tomas Nosek News: Staying with Cup champs

Nosek signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Florida on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Nosek likely could have gotten a bump in salary if he had hit the open market, but he will stick around with the Panthers for another season. This past year, the 32-year-old winger managed just nine points in 59 regular-season tilts but was a wrecking ball in the postseason, delivering 44 hits in 16 playoff games. He'll continue to fill a bottom-six role for the team heading into 2025-26.