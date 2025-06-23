Topi Niemela News: Signs with SHL team

Niemela signed a one-year contract with SHL Malmo on Monday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Niemela is a pending restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. The Maple Leafs can retain his NHL rights by giving him a qualifying offer. The 23-year-old defender had two goals and 22 points in 61 regular-season appearances with AHL Toronto in 2024-25 before adding two assists in two playoff outings. Niemela has spent the last two campaigns in the minors and hasn't made his NHL debut yet.