Topi Niemela News: Signs with SHL team
Niemela signed a one-year contract with SHL Malmo on Monday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Niemela is a pending restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. The Maple Leafs can retain his NHL rights by giving him a qualifying offer. The 23-year-old defender had two goals and 22 points in 61 regular-season appearances with AHL Toronto in 2024-25 before adding two assists in two playoff outings. Niemela has spent the last two campaigns in the minors and hasn't made his NHL debut yet.
