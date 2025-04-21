Fantasy Hockey
Travis Boyd headshot

Travis Boyd News: Highlights Black Aces

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 2:12pm

Boyd was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday along with forwards Brendan Gaunce, Hunter Haight, Ben Jones and Liam Ohgren, defensemen Cameron Crotty and Carson Lambos, and netminder Samuel Hlavaj.

Boyd was one of eight players to form the Wild's Black Aces promotions after AHL Iowa failed to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 31-year-old Boyd logged just three NHL games for the Wild this season in which he failed to register a point or a shot on goal.

Travis Boyd
Minnesota Wild
