Travis Hamonic headshot

Travis Hamonic Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Hamonic (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Hamonic was previously ruled out for 2-4 weeks due to his lower-body injury, so his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the extra roster spot, the team recalled Nikolas Matinpalo, who could be pressed into service versus the Red Wings on Tuesday if Nick Jensen (illness) remains unavailable.

Travis Hamonic
Ottawa Senators
