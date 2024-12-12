Travis Konecny News: Four-game, six-point streak

Konecny picked up two assists Thursday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

The points give him six points (two goals, four assists) on a four-game scoring streak. With 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 30 games, Konecny has his foot on the gas as he careens toward a new season high in goals, assists and points. He's also a little bit of everything, with 82 shots and 43 hits. Konecny is a valuable fantasy play, although beware his inflated 18.5 shooting percentage, which is almost 50 percent higher than his career average (12.9). Everything that goes up eventually comes down.