Travis Konecny headshot

Travis Konecny News: Four-game, six-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Konecny picked up two assists Thursday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

The points give him six points (two goals, four assists) on a four-game scoring streak. With 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 30 games, Konecny has his foot on the gas as he careens toward a new season high in goals, assists and points. He's also a little bit of everything, with 82 shots and 43 hits. Konecny is a valuable fantasy play, although beware his inflated 18.5 shooting percentage, which is almost 50 percent higher than his career average (12.9). Everything that goes up eventually comes down.

Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
