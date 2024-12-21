Travis Konecny News: Three assists in overtime win

Konecny notched three assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Konecny continues to pile on the points in December -- he has three goals and seven helpers over nine outings this month. He was a big part of the Flyers' four-goal third period, allowing them to erase three deficits before completing the comeback in overtime. Konecny is up to the 40-point mark in just 34 appearances, earning 16 goals, 24 helpers, 87 shots on net, 46 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-2 rating. He's maintained a point-per-game pace in just one of his first eight seasons, but he could fade a little bit and still end up with a career year.