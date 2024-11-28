Travis Sanheim News: Logs helper in overtime win

Sanheim notched an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Sanheim set up Morgan Frost's game-tying goal with less than 12 seconds left in the third period. Over the last seven games, Sanheim has eight points and 21 shots on net. The 28-year-old didn't start the year in the power-play mix, but he has regularly seen time with the man advantage during his current hot stretch. That bolsters his already-strong fantasy appeal. The veteran defenseman has 14 points, 57 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 19 hits and 16 PIM while averaging 25:38 of ice time per game over 23 contests.