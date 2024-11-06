Travis Sanheim News: Manages helper in loss

Sanheim recorded an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

This was Sanheim's first scoring contribution since his three-point effort versus the Canadiens on Oct. 27. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to play big minutes, averaging 23:51 per game despite seeing just traces of power-play usage. He's at six points, 28 shots on net, 13 hits, 27 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 13 outings. Sanheim has appeal for category coverage, but don't expect him to move the needle by much on offense.