Travis Sanheim News: Notches helper in win

Sanheim logged an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Sanheim helped out on a Ryan Poehling tally in the third period. The helper ended a five-game slump for Sanheim, though he has been limited to two assists over his last 11 outings. The 28-year-old defenseman is still seeing top-four minutes, so he should have ample opportunities to turn things around. He has 22 points, 81 shots on net, 36 hits, 96 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 43 contests.