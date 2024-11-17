Travis Sanheim News: Scores, assists in win Saturday
Sanheim recorded a goal, an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Sanheim found the back of the net for the fifth time this season with a snap shot late in the first period, and he later set up one of Travis Konecny's goals in the second frame. The blueliner has posted back-to-back multi-point efforts, as he chipped in one goal and two helpers in the 5-4 win at Ottawa on Thursday. Sanheim's six points (two goals, four assists) in seven November appearances have him up to 11 points on the season.
