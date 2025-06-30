Trent Miner News: Staying with club

Miner inked a two-year contract with Colorado on Monday.

Miner put together a fantastic campaign with AHL Colorado this season, going 22-10-6 with a .918 save percentage and 2.12 GAA in 38 regular-season contests. Selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the 24-year-old backstop faces an uphill battle to becoming an NHL netminder, as he's blocked by Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood for the upcoming campaign.