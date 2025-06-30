Trent Miner News: Staying with club
Miner inked a two-year contract with Colorado on Monday.
Miner put together a fantastic campaign with AHL Colorado this season, going 22-10-6 with a .918 save percentage and 2.12 GAA in 38 regular-season contests. Selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the 24-year-old backstop faces an uphill battle to becoming an NHL netminder, as he's blocked by Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood for the upcoming campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now