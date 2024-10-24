Trevor Moore News: Earns 100th career assist

Moore posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Moore's helper was the 100th of his career, as he set up Jordan Spence in the first period. The 29-year-old winger has failed to replicate his success from 2023-24 so far, earning just two points with 22 shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating over eight appearances this season. Moore is still generating strong shot volume and playing in a top-six role, so fantasy managers can afford to be patient with him for a little while longer.