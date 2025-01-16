Trevor Moore News: First point since return

Moore provided an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

The helper was Moore's first point in five games since he returned from missing eight contests due to an upper-body injury. He's played in his usual middle-six role, but the Kings' have scored a total of 10 goals since Moore got back into the lineup. The 29-year-old winger has 19 points, 64 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-2 rating over 33 appearances, making it highly unlikely he's able to replicate last year's 31-goal, 57-point regular season.