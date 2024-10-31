Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Collects two more helpers

Van Riemsdyk logged two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

He helped out on goals by Brandon Duhaime and Connor McMichael, with the latter's tally being the game-winner. Van Riemsdyk has six assists this season, all of which have come over the last six games. He's added 19 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. The 33-year-old took on a larger role Thursday with both Matt Roy (lower body) and Jakob Chychrun (upper body) out. Van Riemsdyk's place in the lineup should be safe once the Capitals' blue line is at full strength.