Tristan Jarry News: Set to be waived by Pittsburgh
Jarry will be waived by the Penguins on Wednesday.
Jarry has struggled in recent weeks, culminating in Wednesday's loss to the Kraken in which he allowed a pair of third-period goals within a span of 50 seconds to turn a 2-1 lead into a 3-2 deficit. The 29-year-old had still served as Pittsburgh's primary netminder for most of the year despite one of the worst seasons of his career, as he posted an 8-8-4 record, 3.31 GAA and .884 save percentage over 22 appearances to begin the 2024-25 campaign. Jarry will likely have a chance to get back into form at AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton if he clears waivers, while Alex Nedeljkovic should take over as Pittsburgh's No. 1 goaltender for now.
