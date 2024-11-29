Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Wins with strong performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Jarry stopped 31 of 32 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Jarry looked sharp in this one, though the Bruins' low-scoring tendencies likely helped his cause a bit. This was Jarry's second win in a row and the first time in eight appearances he's given up fewer than three goals. The 29-year-old is at a 3-3-1 record with a 3.88 GAA and an .881 save percentage this season. Jarry has started four of the last five games, but it'll likely be Alex Nedeljkovic between the pipes for Saturday's home matchup with the Flames.

